Listen to OneRepublic cover Oasis’ ‘once-in-a-lifetime record’ ‘Champagne Supernova’

OneRepublic have covered Oasis‘ classic 1995 single ‘Champagne Supernova’.

The version was recorded at Abbey Road studios for Spotify’s London-based episode of Music Happens Here, the streaming service’s travel series in association with Live Nation and Hilton Honours.

The band, who are fronted by Ryan Tedder, also discussed how Oasis influenced their own music and careers in a teaser clip for the episode. “I was an Anglophile; the only Anglophile amongst my friends when I was 13 or 14,” Tedder explained. “‘Champagne Supernova’ is like a once-in-a-lifetime record. It’s just a classic.”

Last year, Tedder discussed working with The Killers on potential tracks for their new album ‘Wonderful Wonderful‘.

Speaking to NME, he said: “Brandon Flowers is a very pensive, interesting man and we’re very opposite in the way we communicate. We connected through Peter Gabriel. Over text I randomly asked him, ‘Do you like ‘Come Talk To Me?’ and he wrote back: “Peter Gabriel is one of my all-time top three artists, and ‘Come Talk To Me’ is my favourite Peter Gabriel song.’ That was the moment of connection.

“With The Killers, we’re still in the process [of making the album] and I can’t speak as to their timing or anything. But I love what we’ve started immensely, obsessively even. It sounds 100% like them and nothing like me.”