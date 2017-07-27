Listen to Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr’s new collaboration, ‘We’re On The Road Again’

The song appears on Starr's forthcoming new album, 'Give More Love', and also features The Eagles' Joe Walsh

The audio for Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr‘s new collaboration has been released online.

The former Beatles bandmates teased their new work together earlier this year, with the band’s drummer Starr tweeting a photo of himself and bassist McCartney. “Thanks for coming over man and playing Great bass I love you man peace and love,” he captioned the post.

The pair have reunited on ‘We’re On The Road Again’, which will appear on Starr’s new album, ‘Give More Love’. The track also features The Eagles’ Joe Walsh, Edgar Winter and Toto’s Steve Lukather, the latter of which co-wrote the song.

Listen to it below, via Rolling Stone.

‘Give More Love’ will be Starr’s 19th solo album and is the follow-up to 2015’s ‘Postcards From Paradise’. It will feature cameos from other artists including Peter Frampton, Richard Marx, Glen Ballard, Dave Stewart, Don Was and The Eagles’ Timothy B. Schmit.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

McCartney will also appear on another track on the record, which will be released on September 15, called ‘Show Me The Way’.

Meanwhile, McCartney and Sony/ATV Music Publishing have resolved a dispute over The Beatles‘ rights.

The former Beatles member sued the publishers earlier this year, claiming copyright ownership of multiples of the band’s songs.