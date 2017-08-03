Listen to PVRIS’ new song ‘Winter’

The track is taken from their imminent new album 'All We Know Of Heaven, All We Need Of Hell'

PVRIS have shared another track from their imminent new album, ‘All We Know Of Heaven, All We Need Of Hell‘.

The band’s second full-length record is due for release later this month (August 25) via Rise Records. The Massachusetts group have previously shared the tracks ‘Heaven’, ‘What’s Wrong‘ and ‘Half’ from the album.

‘Winter’ is the latest cut to preview the LP, which follows 2014 debut ‘White Noise’. Watch a black-and-white video featuring the band below, via Alternative Press.

Last month, Lynn ‘Gunn’ Gunnulfsen has opened up about her battles with depression, and going to therapy to overcome ‘dark times’. The singer said that she was caught in a ‘downward spiral’ before making the new record.

“I would wake up in the morning and not want to get out of bed,” Gunn told Kerrang. “I was actually disappointed when I would wake up. I knew that wasn’t okay.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

“[The demands of the band] got wrapped up into personal life things, overlapping and conflicting with time off and seeing family. I kinda liked it because I could run away and have an excuse for avoiding certain situations. I understand that it’s not the most noble mentality, but over time, I started to get resentful because I felt I didn’t even have time for myself at that point.”

PVRIS will tour the UK in November. The dates are as follows:

22 November – 02 Academy Bristol

23 November – 02 Academy Birmingham

24 November – The Academy Dublin

25 November – Mandela Hall Belfast

27 November – 02 Academy Glasgow

28 November – 02 Apollo Manchester

30 November – 02 Brixton Academy London