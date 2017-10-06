Listen to Queen’s unreleased versions of ‘We Will Rock You’ and ‘We Are The Champions’

They're still rocking 40 years later...

Queen have released previously unheard versions of ‘We Will Rock You’ and ‘We Are The Champions’ to mark the 40th anniversary of seminal album ‘News Of The World’.

The new versions of the iconic tracks will form part of the Raw sessions disc of the upcoming 40th Anniversary re-issue of ‘News Of The World’, which is set for release on November 17.

The tracks feature never-before-heard lead vocals, along with new lead guitar parts which were changed during the recording of the album.

On ‘We Will Rock You’, Brian May is heard deploying a markedly different guitar solo, while ‘We Are The Champions’ ends with a fade-out, as opposed to its more recognisable abrupt end.

‘We Are The Champions’ was originally designed to appeal to football fans, frontman Freddie Mercury revealed at the time of the track’s release in 1977.

‘I was thinking about football when I wrote it,” Mercury said. I wanted a participation song, something that the fans could latch on to.

‘Of course, I’ve given it more theatrical subtlety than an ordinary football chant. I suppose it could also be construed as my version of I Did It My Way. We have made it, and it certainly wasn’t easy. No bed of roses as the song says. And it’s still not easy.”