Listen to Ryan Adams cover Tegan And Sara’s ‘Back In Your Head’

Ryan Adams has covered Tegan And Sara‘s ‘Back In Your Head’.

The new version of the track will feature on the 10th anniversary of their 2007 album ‘The Con’, titled ‘The Con X’. The reissue will also see the likes of Grimes, Chvrches, Paramore‘s Hayley Williams, Bleachers, Cyndi Lauper, Shamir and more contribute their own covers of songs from the original record.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Beats 1, Sara described Adams’ covering one of their songs “incredibly poignant”. “Back in 2002, Ryan called us and asked us if we would go out and support him acoustically on his tour that he was doing and it was a massive moment for us,” she said.

“And not just because we admired Ryan, but it was the first time that we really had been sort of acknowledged by a peer, somebody who, wasn’t being like, having their arm twisted by an agent or a manager. He directly called and was a fan and it was actually on that tour that I heard Ryan, just in soundcheck, fooling around and he was covering a song off of the record ‘If It Was You’ that we were touring at that time.”

She continued: “He covered a song called ‘Not Tonight’ and it was the first time I’d ever heard another person sing one of our songs. So there’s something really, for me anyways, very personal about his cover of ‘Back in Your Head’ because you know, I love him and admire him and to have him sing one of our songs is really beautiful.’

Adams revealed to Lowe that he chose ‘Back In Your Head’ in particular because he’s “always had a mad crush on Sara”. “She’s like a really happy person that writes really down songs and that reminds me of somebody,” he said. “It was actually really interesting to break down how she’s doing it.

“She’s a natural songwriter. This stuff just comes out of her. You could sit down and by the way you feel, the way that she’s written, you know that this is some stuff that she likes. Sits down one time, it’s done and then she moves on. It’s so cool.”

Listen to Adams’ version of ‘Back In Your Head’ above.