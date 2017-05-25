Listen to Sia’s new song ‘To Be Human’, taken from the ‘Wonder Woman’ soundtrack

The track also features a guest appearance from Labrinth

Sia has shared a new song with fans, titled ‘To Be Human’.

The track is the enigmatic singer’s contribution to the soundtrack for the forthcoming Wonder Woman movie. The film stars Gal Godot in the titular role alongside Chris Pine.

‘To Be Human’ features a guest appearance from Labrinth, who has previously collaborated with the likes of Tinie Tempah and Emelie Sandé.

Wonder Woman is released in cinemas on June 2. The soundtrack will be released on the same day.

Listen to the track below, via Pitchfork.

Yeseterday it was announced that Warner Bros. have cancelled the Wonder Woman premiere in London following the Manchester terror attack.

Monday night (May 22) saw 22 people killed and around 59 injured after an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena, when a lone bomber caused an explosion in the foyer of the venue. In what has been condemned as an ‘evil atrocity’, many of those hurt and killed are said to be children and teenagers. The assailant, since named as 22-year-old Salman Ramadan Abedi, a Mancunian of Libyan descent, died on the scene.

The premiere for Wonder Woman was scheduled for May 31. “Our thoughts are with those affected by the recent tragedy in the UK,” the studio said in a statement. “In light of the current situation, we will not be proceeding with our plans for the Wonder Woman premiere and junket activities in London.”