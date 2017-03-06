Listen to the song Sean Lennon co-wrote with Carrie Fisher, ‘Bird Song’

The track features vocals from Willow Smith

Sean Lennon has shared a recording of a song he co-wrote with the late Carrie Fisher.

The Star Wars actor passed away on December 27, 2016 after suffering a severe cardiac arrest on a plane from London to Los Angeles days before.

Lennon and Fisher were good friends, with the musician calling her “one of the best and closest friends I’ve ever had in my life” in an Instagram post after her death. Today (March 6), he shared a song the pair wrote together called ‘Bird Song’, explaining it was about “staying up too late and hearing the birds sing.”

“Carrie and I wrote this song years ago,” Lennon wrote in a note accompanying the demo. “When she died I just felt I had to record it. This is only a demo unmixed, we only had a few hours to record it. But the lyrics she wrote with me I think are marvelous.

“Carrie and I used to stay up til dawn chatting and pontificating about life,” he added. “They were my best moments.”

You can listen to the track below, via Stereogum. It features vocals from Willow Smith, who Lennon called “a prodigal angel [who] was generous enough to lend her golden voice to this little tune.”

Meanwhile, Fisher will appear in an episode of the new series of Catastrophe – one of the last things she filmed before she died.

Sharon Horgan, one of the show’s creators and stars, told Time Out: “She’s only in one episode, the last one, but it’s a big role, more than in any of the other episodes. We thought of something that would really work for that mother character. Because she can’t just pop in: she lives in Boston.

“We have a great storyline for her. We haven’t got to editing it yet; it’s going to be hard for all the obvious reasons, but it’s a really amazing performance. I hope it’s a fitting episode.”