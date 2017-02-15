Listen to St. Vincent pay tribute to Prince on her radio show

The singer-songwriter chose her favourite Prince tracks on her Beats 1 show.

St. Vincent celebrated Prince‘s return to streaming services last weekend by dedicating her latest radio show to the musician.

Singer-songwriter Annie Clark played her favourite Prince songs on her Beats 1 show Mixtape Delivery Service yesterday evening, which included ‘Controversy’, ‘Sometimes It Snows in April’, ‘Erotic City’, and ‘Joy in Repetition’.

Clark also told some of her favourite stories about the musical icon and recalled the time he attended one of her live shows in 2014.

Elton John also made a brief cameo to request one of his favourite Prince songs. Listen to the full show here.

After an almost two year absence from all streaming services aside from Tidal, Prince’s catalogue was opened up to competitors Spotify and Apple Music on Sunday.

Clark recently made her directorial debut on horror film XX. The singer-songwriter directed one of the four shorts, titled The Birthday Party, that make up the anthology.

The artist has also been working on a follow-up to her self-titled 2014 album due out later this year.

Speaking to FACT on the eve of the film’s February 17 release, Clark confirmed that she had plenty of material to work with, but wanted the new record to be her best “by leaps and bounds.”

“Based on the amount of material I have, I could have put out three records by now,” she explained, saying she’s “never really given myself” enough time to perfect a full-length. “Now I’m ready to get back in the ring, so to speak, because I get twitchy if I’m not doing a lot of things.”