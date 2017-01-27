Listen to The Strokes side-project Summer Moon’s new single ‘Happenin’

Debut album to follow in February

The Strokes bassist Nikolai Fraiture has shared his latest single from side-project Summer Moon.

Summer Moon sees Fraiture team up with Jane’s Addiction’s Stephen Perkins on drums, Uh Huh Her’s Camila Grey as vocalist/keyboardist and the Airborne Toxic Event’s Noah Harmon on guitar.

Following on from lead single ‘With You Tonight’, Summer Moon have now shared new track ‘Happenin’. Listen below. The band’s debut album ‘With You Tonight’ is out February 24 via DTF/Membran.

As well as playing bass in The Strokes, Fraiture released solo album ‘The Time Of The Assassins’ under the name Nickel Eye in 2009.

Fraiture recently told NME of the influences behind this new project. He said: “I was listening to a lot of Italo Disco. Really weird, early synth stuff like the songs Spacer Woman and Feel The Drive. In my head, that was mixing in an interesting way with other influences I’ve kept from growing up in NYC like Sonic Youth, The Velvet Underground, ESG, early hip-hop. Influences that, on the record, are apparent but not obvious.”

He said of the prospect of a new Strokes album: “We’re definitely working. As people know by now, deadlines are not our forte. Anticipation and surprises are still part of the excitement of releasing new music.”