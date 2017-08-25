Listen to Taylor Swift’s new song ‘Look What You Made Me Do’

The first song from 'Reputation' is here

Taylor Swift has released her new single, ‘Look What You Made Me Do’.

The track is the first to be taken from her forthcoming sixth album, ‘Reputation‘, which is due for release on November 10. The album is available to pre-order now from Swift’s official website, while ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ is available on iTunes and all streaming services.

Listen to ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ below.

The track marks the singer’s first release since she shared ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever‘, a collaboration with Zayn Malik that featured on the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack.

As Rolling Stone reports, ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ features an interpolation of Right Said Fred’s ‘I’m Too Sexy’.

The song was co-written and co-produced by Bleachers’ Jack Antonoff, who previously worked with Swift on her last album ‘1989’. It features a spoken word part from Swift, pretending to answer the phone: “I’m sorry, but the old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now. Why? Oh, cause she’s dead.”

The music video for the track will be previewed on Good Morning America today (August 25).

At the weekend, Swift caused commotion among fans after deleting her social media footprint, leading to speculation over what it could mean.

Then, she uploaded three short clips of what appeared to be the tail of a reptile on her Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts before officially announcing her return on Thursday (August 24).

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Aug 23, 2017 at 7:01am PDT

Fans have reacted to the new release, with largely positive comments. “Sorry I’m not sorry that this is the only song I’ll be listening to until November 10th,” wrote one.

Another posted: “I JUST SUNK INTO MY BED IN PURE HAPPINESS”. Another Twitter user said they were “getting some serious Arya Stark vibes from Taylor Swift’s new song.”

See those and more reactions below.

Swift recently returned to Spotify, restoring her entire back catalogue on the streaming platform.