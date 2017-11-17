It's set to feature on their new album...

U2 and Kendrick Lamar have shared new collaboration ‘American Soul’. Check it out below.

The track is an alternative version of ‘XXX.’, their collaboration which previously featured on Kendrick’s DAMN.

They also recently teamed up for ‘Get Out Of Your Own Way’, which is set to appear on U2’s upcoming ‘Songs of Experience’ album.

American Soul American Soul, a song by U2 on Spotify

You can listen to the song via Apple Music.

‘American Soul’ is also set to feature on ‘Songs of Experience’, with the release coming after U2 played a massive gig in London’s Trafalgar Square last weekend.

The Irish rock icons performed a special show ahead of receiving the Global Icon award at the MTV Europe Music Awards, which were being held in London on Sunday night.

As well as playing a hit-packed set – which included ‘Sunday Bloody Sunday’ (which saw the names of the 22 victims of the Manchester bombing poignantly spelled out in lights behind the stage), ‘Beautiful Day’ and ‘Pride (In The Name Of Love)’ (which frontman Bono dedicated to members of the military ahead of Remembrance Sunday) – U2 also performed their latest single ‘Get Out Of Your Own Way’ twice.

The following day saw them picking up the Global Icon award at the MTV VMAs, with Bono offering an impromptu cover of Stormzy’s Blinded By Your Grace pt 2 as he collected the gong.