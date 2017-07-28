Listen to Arcade Fire’s new album ‘Everything Now’

Canadian band also celebrate LP release with live show in Brooklyn

Arcade Fire are streaming their new album ‘Everything Now’ online from today (July 28).

The band officially release their fifth studio album today and to celebrate its release they live streamed an intimate concert at Brooklyn’s Grand Prospect Hall last night (July 27). You can view clips of the show below.

They previously released ‘Electric Blue’, ‘Everything Now’, ‘Signs of Life’, and ‘Creature Comfort’ from the record along with videos for all four tracks – read our five star review of the album here.

Earlier this week, eyebrows were raised when the band reportedly implemented a dress code for their Brooklyn show.

Ticket holders for the intimate show were asked via email to refrain from wearing “shorts, large logos, flip flops, tank tops, crop tops, baseball hats, solid white or red clothing,” before adding: “We reserve the right to deny entry to anyone dressed inappropriately.”

Arcade Fire also asked fans to make the gig a “phone-free experience”, with punters having to hand over their phones and cameras upon entry – with all electronics being “secured in Yondr pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the show.”

They later issued a statement after the regulations were shared on social media and in the press, with the band assuring fans that they can wear “whatever they want.”

Arcade Fire will tour the UK and Ireland next year, with the band set to perform in their new ‘in the round’ live set-up.

They’ll be calling at Dublin, Manchester, London, Birmingham and Glasgow.

Tickets are on general sale from 9am on today and will be available here.

APRIL 2018

Friday 6 – DUBLIN 3Arena

Sunday 8 – MANCHESTER Arena

Wednesday 11 – LONDON SSE Arena Wembley

Thursday 12 – LONDON SSE Arena Wembley

Sunday 15 – BIRMINGHAM Genting Arena

Monday 16 – GLASGOW SSE Hydro

Reviewing the live experience of their 2017 summer tour, we wrote: “Arcade Fire couldn’t possibly have given much more. They’re a band built for festivals and can do little wrong.

“They just had it – every member performing as if it was the last night on Earth, and the audience giving the love back in spades. To see them in 2017, is to watch Arcade Fire reaching a career high. That is how you win hearts, and they have ours.”