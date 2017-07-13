Listen to Arcade Fire’s new song ‘Electric Blue’

It's the latest track to be taken from forthcoming new album 'Everything Now'

Arcade Fire have shared another new song taken from their upcoming new album ‘Everything Now‘, called ‘Electric Blue’.

The track follows other releases from the record, including the title track, ‘Signs Of Life‘ and ‘Creature Comfort‘. The band also debuted another song, ‘Chemistry’, off the album during their recent gigs at London boxing venue York Hall.

In an email to fans announcing the track’s release, the band described it as “either a gorgeous celebration of longing or a swirling aural hangover cure. If you, the journalist, need something specific to say about it, try something like, “It’s the sound of Arcade Fire at the dawn of something new, gorgeously unsure if they’re ready for morning to come.””

The music video features Régine Chassagne walking through the streets of New Orleans at night while her bandmates play street cleaners. Watch it below.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Yesterday (July 13), the Canadian band covered Lorde’s ‘Green Light’ while performing in BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge.

Arcade Fire’s 25 best covers, from Bowie to Boyz II Men

Arcade Fire also covered Joy Division recently, playing ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’ during a gig at Manchester’s Castlefield Bowl. Having completed their run of UK dates, Arcade Fire are now on tour in Europe. They’ve also booked in a full North American tour for the autumn.

The band will release fifth album ‘Everything Now’ on July 28.