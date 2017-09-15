Listen to Björk’s new single ‘The Gate’

It's the first release from her new album...

Björk has released her new single ‘The Gate’. Check it out below.

The single was announced earlier this month and is the first to be taken from her upcoming tenth album, which is expected to be released in November.

The album is her first since 2015’s Vulnicura and she recently described it as her “Tinder album”, explaining: “It’s about that search (for utopia) – and about being in love. Spending time with a person you enjoy on every level is obviously utopia, you know? I mean, it’s real. It’s when the dream becomes real.”

Artist and frequent Björk collaborator Andrew Thomas Huang also teased the record, and described it as “future facing”.

When asked about the sound of the record, he told The Fader: “I think it’s a bit too early for me to say at the moment, but, you know, Björk’s already written quite a bit of it. We just want to evolve what we did in ‘Vulnicura,’ which was so personal and introspective.