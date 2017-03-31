Listen to Bleachers’ new song featuring Lorde, ‘Don’t Take The Money’

Bleachers a.k.a. Jack Antonoff has collaborated heavily with Lorde on her new album 'Melodrama'.

Bleachers a.k.a. Jack Antonoff has shared his new single ‘Don’t Take The Money’.

The track seems to feature backing vocals from Lorde, who reportedly co-wrote it too. Listen below.

Antonoff has collaborated heavily with Lorde on her forthcoming second album ‘Melodrama’. He co-wrote and co-produced both her comeback single ‘Green Light’ and her subsequent teaser track ‘Liability’.

During an interview this week on Nick Grimshaw’s BBC Radio 1 breakfast show, Lorde revealed that she is “real close” to finishing her album. She also performed a parody version of ‘Green Light’ called ‘Creme Egg’.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Beats 1 recently, Lorde said that ‘Green Light’ “had to be really special” and that it couldn’t “sound the same as the old stuff”.

She continued to say that the song is about “my first major heartbreak,” adding: “It’s not something that I really am used to writing about… It took me a while to be able to figure out how to write about that.”

“This is that drunk girl at the party dancing around crying about her ex-boyfriend who everyone thinks is a mess. That’s her tonight and tomorrow she starts to rebuild. And that’s the song for me,” she added.