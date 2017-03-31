Listen to Calvin Harris’s new song ‘Heatstroke’ with Young Thung, Pharrell and Ariana Grande

It's his follow-up to hit Frank Ocean/Migos collaboration 'Slide'.

Calvin Harris has shared his latest single ‘Heatstroke’, which features Young Thug, Pharrell and Ariana Grande.

Young Thug delivers the first verse of the four-artist collaboration, which Harris had teased earlier this week, before Pharrell and Grande come in on the chorus and refrain.

‘Heatstroke’ was written by Harris, Pharrell, Young Thug and songwriter Starrah (also known as Brittany Hazzard). Listen to the track below.

Harris returned last month with ‘Slide’, which featured vocals from Frank Ocean and Migos members Quavo and Offset. The track was Harris’ first single of 2017. He later shared a ‘making-of’ video from the collaboration.

Recently, Harris took to Twitter to announced that he has “more joyful music” coming in 2017, adding that he feels like “it’s missing from the world. And it was missing from my life. So I created it!”

Harris added: “I worked with the greatest artists of our generation !!! I’m in the mixing stage now. I listen back and can’t believe what we created… In 2017 I’m making music to make your soul happy !!!! Not feel good music. Feel INCREDIBLE music”.

His Rihanna collaboration ‘This Is What You Came For’, which became one of the biggest hits of 2016, was later transformed into an ’80s-style power ballad.