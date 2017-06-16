Listen to Coldplay’s new single ‘All I Can Think About Is You’

It's the opening track from their Kaleidoscope LP

Coldplay have released new single ‘All I Can Think About Is You’.

The song, which is the opening track from their forthcoming Kaleidoscope EP, was posted on YouTube with a lyric video to accompany it.

It’s the latest track to be taken from their forthcoming EP – which was announced in March.

The EP also features new track ‘Hypnotised’ and ‘Something Like This’, their collaboration with The Chainsmokers which was debuted at the Brit Awards earlier this year.

Recently, the band played a massive role in the One Love Manchester concert, which was held by Ariana Grande to honour the families of those affected by the Manchester bombing last year.

The band joined the singer on stage to duet on a cover of Oasis’ Don’t Look Back In Anger, before singer Chris Martin joined Liam Gallagher to duet on Live Forever.

Despite their previous differences, Liam has also confirmed that they have buried the hatchet after the duet.

Speaking at PinkPop festival, he said: “They’ve never sounded so good have they, Coldplay? I was like, ‘Fucking hell, you sound good man. I take back everything I’ve ever said about you. You sound fucking really good.’”

Coldplay are currently halfway through their European tour – and will head to Wales for two shows at the Principality Stadium on July 11 & 12.