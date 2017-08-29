Listen to ‘Day I Die’, the new single from The National

It's the latest release from 'Sleep Well Beast'

The National have released ‘Day I Die’, the latest single to be taken from their forthcoming album. Check it out below.

The track is the latest release from seventh album ‘Sleep Well Beast’, which is set to drop on September 29. They previously released ‘Guilty Party’, which is also taken from the new record.

A video for the new song has also been unveiled, and follows a day in the life of the Matt Berninger fronted band as they prepared for a show in Paris earlier this year.

Describing the video, director Casey Reas said: “Graham MacIndoe captured eighteen time-lapse photo series during rehearsals at Le Centquatre in June 2017 in Paris. Hours of rehearsal are compressed into a few minutes.

“Over five thousand of these photographs were brought together to make the final video. I wrote custom software to collage multiple photographs together and to compile them into videos. A flickering colour layer abstracted from broadcast television signals augments the black and white footage. The images here are played back at 12fps, near the threshold of the persistence of vision.”

The National will also return to the UK and Ireland next month for an epic UK tour that sees them taking in shows in Dublin, Edinburgh, and Manchester before an epic four night residency at London’s Eventim Apollo.