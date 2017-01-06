Listen to Ed Sheeran’s two new singles ‘Castle On The Hill’ and ‘Shape Of You’

Singer-songwriter returns with a pair of singles that "show two different sides to my music".

Ed Sheeran has debuted a pair of comeback singles this morning (January 6): ‘Castle On The Hill’ and ‘Shape Of You’.

He co-wrote ‘Castle On The Hill’ with pop producer Benny Blanco, with whom he also wrote 2014’s ‘Don’t’. ‘Shape Of You’ was co-written by Sheeran with Snow Patrol‘s Johnny McDaid and pop producer Steve Mac.

The singer-songwriter said of his decision to return with two new tracks: “Hello 2017! I’ve been working hard on the new material and I hope you can be as excited about it as I am. I really wanted to show two different sides to my music that I’m equally as passionate about and I just knew I wanted to roll with two songs at the same time. I’m absolutely buzzing to be back.”

Listen to both tracks below.

Sheeran kicked off 2017 by announcing his return and revealing that new music would be released at 5am today (January 6).

Fans had been speculating that he might announce or even surprise-release an album today, but no album news has been shared yet. Yesterday he appeared to confirm on Twitter that his forthcoming third album, the follow-up to ‘+’ and ‘x’, will be titled ‘÷’.

The singer announced his extended break from social media in December 2015, explaining that he wanted to focus on recording and “travel the world and see everything I missed”.

Sheeran said that he was “taking a break from my phone, emails and all social media for a while” because he had started “seeing the world through a screen and not my eyes”. “The third album is on its way and is the best thing I have made thus far. See you all next autumn, and thank you for being amazing,” he added.

In October, betting was suspended on Ed Sheeran headlining Glastonbury 2017. Jessica Bridge of Ladbrokes said: “It looks like Ed’s cameo in the latest Bridget Jones film was the clue all along. Punters have piled into his odds at a rate of knots and we’re left with no option but to close the betting for the time being.”