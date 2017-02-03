Listen to Fall Out Boy frontman Patrick Stump’s Lego Batman song

The spin-off film opens in cinemas next Friday (February 10).

Fall Out Boy‘s Patrick Stump has shared his song from the soundtrack of The Lego Batman Movie, which opens in cinemas next Friday (February 10).

Stump and his Fall Out Boy bandmates previously contributed to the Ghostbusters soundtrack last year, recording a cover of Ray Parker Jr’s classic theme tune with Missy Elliott.

Listen to ‘Who’s the (Bat)Man’ from The Lego Batman Movie below.

Will Arnett provides the voice of Batman in the forthcoming computer-animated film, reprising his popular role from The Lego Movie. He leads an impressive voice cast that also includes Michael Cera as Robin, Rosario Dawson as Batgirl, Ralph Fiennes as Batman’s butler Alfred Pennyworth, Zach Galifianakis as the Joker and Mariah Carey as Commissioner Gordon.

Chris McKay, who served as animation supervisor on The Lego Movie, directs the spin-off, with The Lego Movie writer-directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller on board as producers. The spin-off’s script was written by Seth Grahame-Smith (Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, Dark Shadows).

The Lego Batman Movie is the first of three Lego-based films on the release slates. It will be followed by Ninjago, a Ninja-themed spin-off which will arrive on September 22, 2017, and then The Lego Movie Sequel, which is due on May 8, 2018.

Released in 2014, The Lego Movie was a surprise smash for Warner Bros, raking in more than $468million (£301million) at the box office worldwide. Tegan and Sara performed their hit song from the film, ‘Everything Is Awesome!!!’, at the Academy Awards in 2015.