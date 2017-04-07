Listen to Harry Styles’ debut solo single ‘Sign Of The Times’

He says, "It's the song I'm most proud of writing."

Harry Styles has unveiled his debut solo single ‘Sign Of The Times’.

The track, a guitar-driven ballad, received its first play on the BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show this morning (April 7). “It’s the song I’m most proud of writing, I think,” Styles told Nick Grimshaw shortly after it premiered.

Styles co-wrote the track with producer Jeff Bhasker, who has previously worked with Kanye West, Jay Z and Mark Ronson. He will perform it on Saturday Night Live in the US on April 15 and The Graham Norton Show in the UK on April 21.

Styles was recently spotted hanging from a helicopter while shooting the track’s video. That video is coming later this month, his PR team have confirmed.

Speaking to Nick Grimshaw on BBC Radio 1 this morning, Styles also revealed that he recorded his upcoming solo album in Jamaica to keep himself away from distractions. Listen to ‘Sign Of The Times’ below.

Meanwhile, Styles has also revealed that he has played songs from his upcoming solo album for Ed Sheeran. He recalled, too, the unusual 21st birthday present he received from Adele.

Styles has signed to Columbia Records for his solo material. Discussing Styles’ solo music last month, the label’s CEO Rob Stringer said: “We’re close and we’re very excited. We have a record we’re incredibly excited about and it’s not far away from being ready. We obviously want everything to be beautifully done, because we think he’s here to stay. Harry has stepped up with the vision of someone who’s authentic.”

Reports have also suggested that Styles’ upcoming solo album sounds like David Bowie and Queen.