Listen to James Blunt’s new track ‘Make Me Better’ written with Ed Sheeran

It's taken from Blunt's upcoming album 'The Afterlove'.

James Blunt has shared a new track called ‘Make Me Better’, which he co-wrote with Ed Sheeran and Sheeran’s regular collaborator Johnny McDaid.

It was revealed in January that Sheeran has co-written songs for Blunt’s latest album. ‘Make Me Better’, inspired by Blunt’s wife and son, is the first one to be released.

It has also been reported that Blunt will open for Sheeran on US tour dates later this year, though this has yet to be confirmed. Blunt’s new album ‘The Afterlove’ will drop on March 24.

Today also sees the release of Ed Sheeran‘s hotly-anticipated new album ‘÷’, which features the hit singles ‘Shape Of You’, ‘How Do You Feel (Paean)’ and ‘Castle On The Hill’. It’s expected to become one of 2017’s biggest sellers.

During a recent interview to promote the album, he revealed an incident in which he ‘got hammered and hit Justin Bieber in the face with a golf club‘, and opened up about his relationship with Noel Gallagher.

