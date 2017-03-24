Watch Kasabian cover Cypress Hill’s ‘Insane In The Brain’

The band say hip-hop has always been a 'huge influence' on them.

Kasabian have covered Cypress Hill‘s ‘Insane In The Brain’ during an Australian radio session.

Discussing the influence of hip-hop on the band, Serge Pizzorno told hosts on the Triple J radio station: “From the get-go, from the first release, which was ‘Processed Beats’, it’s always been a huge influence, on the production especially, and the delivery as well. I’ve always thought Tom was an MC, not a singer.”

Asked what his MC name would be, frontman Tom Meighan replied: “MC Meighan, probably. Megatron? Megatron Meighan, that’s cool. MC Megatron Meihan, that’s cool, man. Cheers, bye.”

Watch the band covering the ’90s hip-hop classic below.

Kasabian recently announced their new album ‘For Crying Out Loud’ and dropped new single ‘You’re In Love With A Psycho’.

Serge Pizzorno revealed that the album is about “saving guitar music was the abyss”.

“I was listening to ESG and Talking Heads and in that kind of world, then it just took on a life of its own,” he added. “I just wanted to make a guitar record that was relevant and important.”

The band have also announced an intimate UK and Ireland tour leading up to the album’s release. Check out the full list of dates below.

Wed 12 April – LLANDUDNO Venue Cymru

Thu 13 April – BIRMINGHAM 02 Academy

Sat 15 April – NEWPORT, Newport Centre

Sun 16 April – SOUTHEND-ON-SEA, Cliffs Pavillion

Tue 18 April LONDON, The Forum

Wed 19 April – LONDON, The Forum

Thu 20 April – LONDON, The Forum

Sat 22 April – DUBLIN, Olympia

This summer, the band will headline Reading & Leeds Festival, as well as Glasgow’s new TRNSMT Festival.