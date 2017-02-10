Listen To Katy Perry’s new reggae-disco single ‘Chained To The Rhythm’

It features Bob Marley's grandson, Skip Marley, and was co-written by Sia.

Katy Perry has shared her new reggae-disco single ‘Chained To The Rhythm’, which features Bob Marley’s grandson Skip Marley.

Perry gave fans the opportunity to hear the single first on Wednesday at special disco ball listening posts which popped up in cities worldwide. NME visited the listening post in London’s Leicester Square and said the single was “like Daft Punk, but fun”.

Perry also shared the single’s artwork this morning, which features a sketched person making a pair of rose-coloured glasses, a reference to lyrics in the song.

According to Rolling Stone, Perry co-wrote the song with Sia and pop super-producer Max Martin, among others. The lyrics appear to be a rallying cry for society to become more politically involved and less complacent. “Are we tone deaf? Keep sweeping it under the mat / I thought we could do better than that, I hope we can,” sings Perry, who was a vocal supporter of Hillary Clinton during the US presidential election.

Perry will presumably be performing the single live for the first time at this weekend’s Grammy Awards. She was added to the Grammy bill earlier this week, joining a performers’ line-up that includes Adele, Metallica and Lady Gaga, and Daft Punk and The Weekend.

Her last album, ‘Prism’, came out in 2013 and featured the hit singles ‘Roar’, ‘Dark Horse’, ‘This Is How We Do’ and ‘Unconditionally’. She also released a new song called ‘Rise’ for last summer’s Olympic Games.