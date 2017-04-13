Listen to Linkin Park and Stormzy’s collaboration ‘Good Goodbye’

Pusha T also features on the track

Linkin Park have unveiled their new collaboration with Stormzy, titled ‘Good Goodbye’.

The song features on the nu-metal band’s sixth album ‘One More Light’, which is out on May 19.

Having already released lead single ‘Heavy’, the group have now unveiled this new cut, which features both grime MC Stormzy and US rapper Pusha T.

The song was premiered by Zane Lowe on Beats 1, having been teased earlier this week. Listen below.

“We like Stormzy and we think that he’s dope,” frontman Chester Bennington recently said. “Little did we know that, he was about to take over the world.”

Of how the collaboration came about, he explained: “It required us reaching out saying ‘Hey, we like Stormzy, here’s a track if you would like to participate on it, that would be awesome.’ Apparently he was like, ‘Yeah.’ That wasn’t that difficult, but we knew of Stormzy and that’s why we reached out to him.”

The band have also said that they are fans of grime, citing artists like Stormzy, Skepta and Giggs. They explained that they’ve been watching and listening from afar, but said they had underestimated the demand for grime in the UK.

Linkin Park’s new album is their first full-length LP since 2014’s ‘The Hunting Party’. Their single ‘Heavy’ features guest vocals from Illinois singer Kiiara.

Speaking to Billboard about the forthcoming release, guitarist Mike Shinoda hinted that ‘Heavy’ reflected much of the tone of the new record.

“One of the reasons why we chose ‘Heavy’ as the first single is because it is really the core sound of the album,” Shinoda said. “This wasn’t a scenario where the whole album sounds one way and the single sounds different. This is how the album sounds. So we wanted to go out with a song like that, where everybody can get a sense of the direction of this body of work.”