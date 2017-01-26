Listen to Rag N’ Bone Man’s new track ‘Skin’

Listen to the rising star's new track first on NME.

Rag’n’Bone Man has shared a new track called ‘Skin’ from his forthcoming debut album ‘Human’. Listen first on NME below.

The singer-songwriter, real name Rory Graham, will drop his debut album on February 10. It shares its title with his recent Number Two hit single ‘Human’.

Rag’n’Bone Man won this year’s BRITs Critics’ Choice Award and has since picked up another BRIT nomination for British Breakthrough Artist.

Of his slow-building success, he told NME in December: “I definitely have earned it. Even way before I had a label, I gained my own fan base and built myself from the ground up. So I do feel like I deserve it.”

He also discussed the origins of his blues-influenced sound, saying: “My dad’s got a really big blues collection, but I didn’t have any musical training. I basically learnt to sing from listening to BB King and Muddy Waters. Then I’d play open-mic nights with people in their fifties and sixties. I think I gained a lot of respect for it.”

Rag’n’Bone Man will play six sold-out live shows across the country in April. Check out the full list of dates below.

Tuesday 18 02 Academy, Bristol

Wednesday 19 02 Shepherds Bush Empire, London

Thursday 20 02 Shepherds Bush Empire, London

Saturday 22 02 Ritz, Manchester

Sunday 23 Glasgow 02 ABC, Glasgow

Listen to ‘Skin’ below: