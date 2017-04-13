Listen to Skepta and Lethal Bizzle’s new single ‘I Win’

It's taken from Bizzle's upcoming EP.

Lethal Bizzle has shared his new track ‘I Win’ featuring Skepta.

The track is taken from Bizzle’s upcoming EP, ‘You’ll Never Make A Million From Grime’. The EP will also feature collaborations with Donaeo, Mostack, and Melissa Steel.

Check out the track and the EP’s tracklist below.

Available for pre order. Link in my bio 👊🏾❤️ A post shared by Dench Gang 🇬🇧🎤🇬🇭 (@lethalbizzle) on Apr 11, 2017 at 2:35am PDT

Meanwhile, it has recently been announced that Skepta and Boy Better Know will play The Other Stage at this year’s Glastonbury Festival. Emily Eavis said that “grime feels like punk” when discussing her decision to book the collective.

“Everybody’s listening, even the Americans,” she added. “Grime has entered our lives in such a big way and it’s brilliant that we’re representing that as much as possible.”

At the NME Awards 2017 in February, Skepta spoke in praise of London mayor Sadiq Khan. “I’m a fan of Sadiq,” he said. “We do the same thing, go against the grain.”

Earlier in the evening, the Mayor had presented the grime hero with the Best British Male Artist prize. Introducing Skepta, the Mayor said: “Can I tell you what an honour this is? This guy is cool, this guy is talented, this guy is a role model, this guy is a Londoner and it’s Skepta!!”