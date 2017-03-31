Listen to The Kooks’ new single ‘Be Who You Are’ as they announce Best Of album

"[It] sounds very much like old school Kooks," says frontman Luke Pritchard.
The Kooks have announced they will release a career-spanning compilation album on May 19.
Titled ‘Best Of… So Far’, the album will feature hits including ‘Naive’, ‘She Moves In Her Own Way’, ‘Ooh La’, ‘Always Where I Need To Be’, and ‘Shine On’, plus two new songs: ‘Be Who You Are’ and ‘Broken Vow’.
To accompany the album announcement, the band have shared ‘Be Who You Are’. “[It] sounds very much like old school Kooks,” frontman Luke Pritchard told NME recently. “It’s written in that vein – it’s an upbeat down rock ‘n’ roll tune, and it’s got a guitar solo [laughs]! It’s a fun tune.”
He added: “Lyrically, it’s all me looking in the mirror. The songwriting put me back in that time, so I was trying to write a song that I would have written then. It was quite a creative process for me. I was like, ‘What would I have written then, and what kind of style should it be?’ The lyrics are all self-reflective and about me at that time. I thought it would be good to go with all the other songs, so it’s a nice reflective moment.”
Listen to the track here.
In the album announcement, Pritchard said of the band’s Best Of album: “It’s been the greatest pleasure to work, travel, fight, hate and love the best and most talented people I’ve met in my life. It’s the greatest job in the world and we don’t intend to stop any time soon.”
The band are currently preparing for a massive UK ‘Best Of’ tour that begins later this month. They are also due to perform at this summer’s Isle of Wight and TRNSMT festivals. Check out their full list of tour dates below.
April 20 Manchester Academy
April 21 Manchester Academy
April 22 O2 Academy Birmingham
April 24 Baths Hall, Scunthorpe
April 25 O2 Academy Leeds
April 27 O2 Academy Newcastle
April 28 O2 Academy Glasgow
April 29 Olympia, Liverpool
May 01 Rock City, Nottingham
May 02 Colston Hall, Bristol
May 04 O2 Guildhall, Southampton
May 05 Pavilions, Plymouth
May 06 O2 Academy, Bournemouth
May 08 UEA, Norwich
May 09 Corn Exchange, Cambridge
May 11 De Montford Hall, Leicester
May 12 Cliffs Pavilion, Southend-On-Sea
May 13 Alexandra Palace, London
May 28 Liverpool Sound City
June 10 Isle of Wight Festival
July 08 TRNSMT Festival, Glasgow