Listen to The Shins’ new song as they announce first album in five years

Stream the band's new song ''Name For You' now.

The Shins have announced their first album in five years, ‘Heartworms’.

The band’s fifth album will drop on Columbia on March 10. Fans who pre-order now will receive the songs ‘Dead Alive’ and ‘Name For You’ as instant-grat tracks.

The band shared ‘Dead Alive’ last year, but ‘Name For You’ is a new release today (January 4). Listen below.

The band have also announced a London headline show at Hammersmith’s Eventim Apollo on March 20. Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, January 13.

‘Heartworms’ is the band’s follow-up to 2012’s ‘Port Of Morrow’ album, which peaked at Number Three in the US and Number 11 in the UK. The band had teased their new album last October by sharing a mysterious grainy video. They also played new songs during their set at End of the Road festival in September.

Singer James Mercer has said of the band’s new album: “I’m really excited about this record. I think we’ve got something that Shins fans will really love, and I think there are some other things on there that are different enough.”

He added that the new album is more similar to the band’s first three albums, rather than the poppier sound of ‘Port Of Morrow’, which was co-produced with Adele producer Greg Kurstin.

The singer added: “I made a concerted effort on some songs to fit the palette, to use the palette that I’ve historically used for the band. I think it’s really strong. Lyrically, I think I’m better than I ever was, and I think my songwriting is better than it ever was.”