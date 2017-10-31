Listen to ‘Vicious’, the new EP from Skepta

He's back...

Skepta has surprised fans by dropping a new EP, featuring collaborations with the likes of ASAP Rocky and Section Boyz.

The ‘Vicious’ EP, which is now streaming on Spotify, is a six track affair, and sees both ASAP Rocky and ASAP Nast joining forces with Skepta on closer ‘Ghost Ride’.

You can listen to the EP and check out the track listing below.

Vicious EP Vicious EP, an album by Skepta on Spotify

01. Still

02. Sit Down feat. Lil B

03. No Security

04. Worst feat. Section Boyz

05. Hypocrisy

06. Ghost Ride feat A$AP Rocky and A$AP Nast

The collaboration between ASAP and Skepta comes after ASAP confirmed that the grime icon will appear on his next album.

““[I’ve] been working a lot with my boy Skepta, just exchanging energy and vibes in a brotherly way,” he told The Evening Standard, before later proclaiming his love for grime. “All that stuff, all those guys, I’ve been on that stuff for some time, I think it’s cool.”

Earlier this year, Skepta also collaborated with Mick Jagger on new track ‘England Lost’.

Describing Skepta’s involvement, Jagger said: “Right from the off when I started writing ‘England Lost’, I imagined having a British rapper on the track… Skepta stepped in at a moment’s notice and I just loved what he did.”