Listen to Young Fathers’ new song ‘Only God Knows’ from ‘T2 Trainspotting’

Young Fathers have unveiled ‘Only God Knows’, one of three songs they have contributed to the T2 Trainspotting soundtrack.

Director Danny Boyle has described ‘Only God Knows’, which features vocals from the Leith Congregational Choir, as one of the songs that forms the sequel’s “heartbeat”.

He said: “Trainspotting, the original book is like a modern Ulysses. It’s unsurpassed I think, and reading it is still like the ‘rush of ocean to the heart’. You’re always looking for the heartbeat of a film. For Trainspotting it was Underworld’s ‘Born Slippy’. For T2 It’s Young Fathers. Their songs are my heartbeat for the film. And ‘Only God Knows’ is that rush again. The ocean. The heart.”

Only God Knows Only God Knows, an album by Young Fathers on Spotify

The full tracklisting for the T2 Trainspotting soundtrack was released on January 13. The soundtrack album drops in the UK on January 27.

T2 Trainspotting, which is based on Irvine Welsh’s sequel book Porno, will hit cinema screens on January 27 in the UK and on February 3 in the US.

The film had its world premiere in Edinburdh over the weekend, with stars Ewan McGregor, Robert Carlyle, Jonny Lee Miller and Ewen Bremner all turning out on the special ‘orange carpet’.

T2 Trainspotting had already been screened in London last week for film critics, who have since had their say on the belated sequel. Read the NME review of the film here.

Welsh has recently hinted that a third film in the series is also a possibility. “I think there’s probably room for one more kind of Trainspotting-themed film. You never know what’s going to happen with these things,” he said.