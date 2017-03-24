Listen to Zayn Malik’s new single ‘Still Got Time’

It features Canadian star PartyNextDoor.

Zayn Malik has shared his new single ‘Still Got Time’, a collaboration with Canadian star PartyNextDoor.

The singer had announced the single on Instagram earlier this week, telling fans it would be coming “soon and I mean it”.

‘Still Got Time’ was produced by Frank Dukes, who has also worked with Drake and Lorde, and Murda Beatz, who has previously worked with Drake and Migos. Listen below.

Still Got Time Still Got Time, a song by ZAYN, PARTYNEXTDOOR on Spotify

Malik previously hinted at new music earlier this month (March 7), soundtracking a dog gif on his Twitter account.

The former One Direction star released his debut solo album ‘Mind Of Mine’ in March 2016, following it with a hit Taylor Swift collaboration.

Meanwhile, Malik’s producer Malay recently spoke about working with Zayn on a collaboration with famed Indian composer AR Rahman, who did the Slumdog Millionaire soundtrack.

Malay said: “I thought it would be fun to have a platform that was maybe a little less pressure for the artist and then me having the challenge and the fun of creating a new sound. The other part of what I’m doing is representing a little bit more of the culture subliminally with Zayn Malik, who I’ve been working with.”

“We’re talking about doing a song with him and AR Rahman together and I’m having Zayn in Urdu, it’s real similar to Hindi but it’s Pakistani language. It’s a modern-sounding song, but for him to sing in that language is kind of powerful.”