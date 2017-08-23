Listen to Tyler, The Creator freestyle over Jay-Z’s ‘4:44’ on new song ‘Ziploc’

The new track follows the rapper's recent album, 'Flower Boy'

Tyler, The Creator has shared a new song called ‘Ziploc’, which features him freestyling over Jay-Z‘s ‘4:44’.

The former Odd Future rapper released his latest album ‘Flower Boy’ earlier this summer. In a four-star review, NME described it as “a record of long, lazy summers; sitting back and staring at the clouds.”

‘Ziploc’ references Tyler’s close US chart battle with Lana Del Rey and Meek Mill, as Pitchfork reports. Del Rey ended up taking the top spot with Tyler coming in second, but the release of the final standings had to be delayed due to there being so few sales between the three artists.

Listen to ‘Ziploc’ below.

Earlier this year, Tyler revealed he wrote his ‘I Ain’t Got Time!’ for Kanye West, but the ‘Life Of Pablo‘ rapper “didn’t like it”.

Speaking to Beats 1’s Zane Lowe, Tyler explained the song came to fruition when West was napping. “I remember being at Ye’s during ‘The Life Of Pablo’ [sessions] and I think he went to take a nap,” he said.

“I was in the studio and there was this MPC there. Noah started recording me. I just started smacking, started clapping, making weird noises, added a “boom boom boom”, and I was gonna add a hook. It was just that. I was like, ‘Damn, Kanye should take this song. He would sound so much cooler saying that hook.’ He didn’t like it.”