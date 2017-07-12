Listen to Tyler, The Creator’s Corinne Bailey Rae-featuring new song ‘Boredom’

The track appears on the former Odd Future rapper's new album 'Scum Fuck Flower Boy'

Tyler, The Creator has shared another track from his forthcoming album ‘Scum Fuck Flower Boy‘.

The record is the former Odd Future rapper’s first since 2015’s ‘Cherry Bomb‘. Back in May, he denied making a mysterious website teasing new music.

The site ScumFuckFlowerBoy.com piqued attention amongst fans who believed that the website (which features only a countdown clock, a space for entering a password to access the full site, and the words ‘May 2017’), contained clues about new music to be released by Tyler.

‘Boredom’ is the latest track from the now-announced album, which is due for release on July 21. The song features guest vocals from Rex Orange County, Anna Of The North and Corinne Bailey Rae.

Listen to it below, via Consequence Of Sound.

Fans have been reacting online to the new track, with one Twitter user writing: “These lyrics are really my life..having motivation to do shit but having no one to do it with.” Another added: “Why does it always seem as if you’re composing the score to my fucking life… this album is about to hit me hard.”

“Thank you for summarizing my summer into one song Tyler,” another said.

Taking to Twitter last week, the rapper admitted that he misled fans earlier this year when he said he had nothing to do with the mysterious website that featured his new album’s title as its URL. Although the site was set up by a fan, Tyler admits that they managed to guess the name of his next LP.

See the tracklisting for ‘Scum Fuck Flower Boy’ below:

1 Foreword

2 Where This Flower Blooms

3 Sometimes…

4 See You Again

5 Who Dat Boy?

6 Pothole

7 Garden Shred

8 Boredom

9 I Ain’t Got Time!

10 911/Mr. Lonely

11 Dropping Seeds

12 November

13 Glitter

14 Enjoy Right Now Today