Listen to ‘Walk on Water’, the new single from 30 Seconds To Mars

"It's a song about freedom, about persistence, about change".

30 Seconds To Mars have released ‘Walk on Water’, the first track to be taken from their forthcoming fifth album. Check it out below.

The track is a rousing call to arms that sees the band dissecting the state of the nation and calling for unity in America.

“Walk on Water is a song for all of us”, singer Jared Leto said.

“It’s a song about freedom, about persistence, about change and about fighting for what you believe in. It is a call to arms but also full of the optimism and hope that is such an integral part of the American Dream.”

The song has also been accompanied by a lyric video that features a brief clip of Donald Trump as the track’s message of resistance plays out.

It is the first new material to be released from 30 Seconds To Mars since their last album ‘LOVE LUST FAITH + DREAMS’, which was released in 2013.

They are also set to debut the track next week at the MTV VMAs, performing on a lineup that also includes the likes of Fifth Harmony, Ed Sheeran, and Shawn Mendes.

Despite releasing the track, they are yet to reveal when their long-anticipated fifth album will be finally be released.