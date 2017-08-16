Listen to Wolf Alice’s take on ‘All Night’ by Beyoncé

The band took on the 'Lemonade' hit as part of a Radio 1 live set

Wolf Alice have covered Beyoncé’s ‘All Night’ as part of a live set for BBC Radio 1.

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

The band took to Annie Mac’s show last night to perform tracks from new album ‘Visions Of A Life’. Sharing in-the-flesh versions of recently unveiled, summer-ready singles ‘Beautifully Unconventional’ and ‘Don’t Delete The Kisses’, the group then stripped back the track from Beyoncé’s 2016 album ‘Lemonade’ to close out the short, early-evening performance.

“We love that album,” explained singer/guitarist Ellie Rowsell. “We didn’t know which one to choose, but this one’s got the feels.”

Listen back to the performance here – Wolf Alice’s cover of Beyoncé’s ‘All Night’ starts at 12:30.

Wolf Alice are this week’s NME cover stars – read the cover feature in full online here.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

As part of that feature, the band discussed their love of Labour leader (and former fellow NME cover star) Jeremy Corbyn. The band were vocal supporters of Labour in the run-up to June’s General Election – with singer Ellie Rowsell even appearing in a video posted on Jeremy Corbyn’s Twitter account.

Now, they’ve opened up on how the Labour leader has “galvanised a generation” and described the huge fanfare that followed him on the election campaign.

Speaking to NME, Rowsell said: “We did go to a few events he was at, but we never got to meet him. It seemed like anywhere he went he was absolutely mobbed and bombarded. He’s like the biggest indie band in the world.”

Wolf Alice play the following UK dates in the coming months, starting tonight:

Wed August 16th 2017 – DERBY Venue

Thu August 17th 2017 – MIDDLESBROUGH Westgarth Social Club

Fri August 18th 2017 – DUNDEE Fat Sams

Sat August 19th 2017 – ABERDEEN Garage

Mon August 21st 2017 – PONTYPRIDD Muni Arts Centre

Tue August 22nd 2017 – TAVISTOCK Wharf

Wed August 23rd 2017 – TUNBRIDGE WELLS Forum

Fri August 25th 2017 – GUILDFORD Boileroom

Wed November 08 2017 – BRISTOL O2 Academy Bristol

Thu November 09 2017 – MANCHESTER O2 Apollo

Sat November 11 2017 – GLASGOW Barrowland

Sun November 12 2017 – GLASGOW Barrowland

Mon November 13 2017 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE O2 Academy Newcastle

Wed November 15 2017 – NOTTINGHAM Rock City

Thu November 16 2017 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy Birmingham

Fri November 17 2017 – NORWICH Norwich Nick Rayns LCR UEA

Sat November 18 2017 – LEEDS O2 Academy Leeds

Mon November 20 2017 – BRIGHTON Brighton Dome

Tue November 21 2017 – SOUTHAMPTON O2 Guildhall Southampton

Fri November 24 2017 – LONDON Alexandra Palace

Mon November 27 2017 – BELFAST Ulster Hall Belfast

Tue November 28 2017 – DUBLIN Olympia