Little Barrie drummer Virgil Howe has died, aged 42

Virgil Howe, the drummer in Little Barrie and the son of Yes guitarist Steve Howe, has died at the age of 42.

In a statement released on behalf of Howe, the drummer’s death was described as “tragic” and “unexpected”.

Yes are yet to directly address the tragic news, but they have announced the cancellation of the remaining dates on their Yestival tour, which came off the back of recent album ‘Death Express Tour’.

“Due to the tragic, unexpected death of guitarist Steve Howe’s beloved younger son, Virgil, YES regrettably announces that the remaining dates of their Yestival Tour have been cancelled”, the band wrote on their Facebook page.

“Ticket refunds for the affected tour dates (in Moorhead, Cedar Rapids, London, Rochester, Boston and Huntington) will be available at point of purchase.

“YES — Steve Howe, Alan White, Geoff Downes, Jon Davison and Billy Sherwood — want to thank all their fans for their support and understanding at this time. Steve Howe and family ask for their privacy to be respected during this difficult time.”

During his time with Little Barrie, Howe recorded four albums with the band, along with the title theme for Breaking Bad spin-off Better Call Saul.

He frequently collaborated with his father too, providing the drums on 2003 album Elements.

Paying tribute, Little Barrie frontman Barrie Cadogan wrote: “We are heartbroken that we have lost our dear friend and brother Virgil Howe. Our thoughts are with his daughter, family and partner. Please respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

Steve Mason wrote on Twitter: “RIP @virgilhowe . A beautiful man and colossal drummer. Horrible news. Will be hugely missed. XX”

DJ Eddy Temple Morris wrote: “A beautiful and brilliant man. Devastated by the news of @LittleBarrie’s Virgil Howe today. My heart goes out to all friends and family.”