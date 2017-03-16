Little Mix deny they are splitting up

Girl group recently picked up a prize at the Kids Choice Awards

Little Mix‘s publicist has denied that the girl band are splitting up.

It comes after singer Perrie Edwards sparked rumours when she cut Jesy Nelson out of a photo at the Kids Choice Awards, explaining in an Instagram post that she “didn’t like any of the photos”.

The post confused fans after Nelson later took to her own account to upload a series of pictures from the Nickelodeon event.

“We won a Nickelodeon award!” Edwards wrote.

“I always watched the KCA’s when I was a kid and always wished I’d win one of those orange blimps.

“I can’t thank you all enough for voting and making another childhood dream come true! You are THEEEE best fans in the (world) I love you all! Oh and Jesy is cropped out the picture because she doesn’t like any of the photos.”

But a publicist for the band has denied there is any rift in the band.

“This is absolute nonsense created out of nothing,” Little Mix’s representative told OK! Online.

“There is no fall out whatsoever within Little Mix.”

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran recently covered Little Mix’s ‘Touch’ in session for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge.

“Can I say that the one concert I went to last year [was Little Mix]. I didn’t go to any gigs and I was in Milan and I’m a Little Mix fan girl,” Sheeran said.

He added: “Who isn’t [a secret Little Mix fan]? I rarely meet boys now who don’t like Little Mix, they just have hit upon hit, there’s not a song that comes out that I’m not like, ‘Oh, that’s gonna be in my head for a month now.’ They’re always on point.”

Ed Sheeran’s upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates are below:

London, Royal Albert Hall (March 28)

Dublin, 3 Arena (April 12, 13)

Glasgow, The SSE Hydro (16, 17)

Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena (19, 20)

Manchester, Arena (22, 23)

Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena (25, 26)

Birmingham, Barclaycard Arena (28, 29)

London, The O2 (May 1, 2)

He was also this evening (March 16) confirmed as the third headliner at Glastonbury.