Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards swears during Big Weekend performance, set pulled from live broadcast

The group opened the main stage at Sunday's festival in Hull.

Little Mix‘s Radio 1 Big Weekend performance was cut from live broadcast on Radio 1 and BBC iPlayer after Perrie Edwards swore on stage.

The group opened Sunday’s main stage, performing latest single ‘Power’ as well as singles ‘Black Magic’ and ‘Shout Out To My Ex’.

During their performance of track ‘Down and Dirty’ singer Perrie Edwards shouted, “F*** that Get Down And Dirty!”

Radio 1 DJ Matt Edmondson told listeners, and viewers watching the live broadcast on the iPlayer: “Apologies there. Sincere apologies for any bad language you might have heard.”

“That was not intended to go out on the radio. We apologise if you’re offended by that. We’re doing to dip out of their set for a little while now,” he added before playing Justin Bieber’s ‘Sorry’. You can see Perrie swear in a clip below.

Fans were disappointed to see the set pulled from iPlayer. You can see some of their responses below.

Meanwhile, the group released a new version of their single ‘Power’, which features additional vocals from grime icon Stormzy.

Taken from their fourth studio album ‘Glory Days’ – which was released back in November – the release of ‘Power’ comes as the fourth single from that record.

Now featuring additional vocals by the ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’ MC, today’s (May 26) release of the high-energy, female empowerment-themed track comes ahead of the reveal of its accompanying music video, which the group have teased screenshots from in the past few weeks.