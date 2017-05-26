Listen to Little Mix’s new single ‘Power’, featuring Stormzy

The addition of the 'Gang Signs & Prayer' MC to the track has split fan opinion, however

Little Mix have released a new version of their single ‘Power’, which features additional vocals from grime icon Stormzy.

Taken from their fourth studio album ‘Glory Days’ – which was released back in November – the release of ‘Power’ comes as the fourth single from that record.

Now featuring additional vocals by the ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’ MC, today’s (May 26) release of the high-energy, female empowerment-themed track comes ahead of the reveal of its accompanying music video, which the group have teased screenshots from in the past few weeks.

Listen to ‘Power’ below.

Power Power, a song by Little Mix on Spotify

Little Mix fans seem to be split in opinion, however, when it comes to judging the song, with some professing their love for the new version of ‘Power’.

However, there were also some Little Mix fans who felt Stormzy’s feature was not a good addition to the song.

The two artists are both set to play at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend, which starts tomorrow (May 27) in Hull.

Other acts set to appear across the radio station’s annual festival include Kings of Leon, Katy Perry, Lorde, Biffy Clyro, Kasabian, and London Grammar.

Following Monday’s terrorist attack at the Manchester Arena, One Big Weekend’s organisers have announced that additional security checks will be in place.