The incident took place at the promoter's HARD Fest

Music promoters Live Nation are being sued over a drug overdose death at one of their festivals.

Roxanne Ngo died of an apparent MDMA overdose at HARD Summer Music Festival in Fontana, California last year. She was one of three deaths to take place at the festival, all of apparent drug overdoses.

Now, her parents have filed a lawsuit directed at Live Nation, claiming negligence. The suit -filed on July 31 in San Bernardino Superior Court – states that the festival is responsible for her wrongful death, and should have been better equipped and prepared to deal with potential overdoses, given the weather which topped 90 degrees Fahrenheit across the weekend.

The lawsuit also claims that the Live Nation festival was “oversold” and “overcrowded”, and had insufficient police, security, medical staff, and drinking water.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Health experts want the UK’s leading music festivals want to allow revellers to test their drugs before they take them.

Following a successful trial at last year’s Secret Garden Party, a number of UK festivals including Reading and Leeds are hoping to introduce drug-testing in 2017. If approved, the drug-testing tents will be run by The Loop, an organisation which specialises in forensic testing of drugs that are seized at UK festivals and nightclubs.

Now the Royal Society for Public Health (RSPH) has said that drug-testing tents should become “standard” at festivals in order to protect

“While the use of stimulant ‘club drugs’ such as ecstasy can never be safe, and RSPH supports ongoing efforts to prevent them entering entertainment venues, we accept that a certain level of use remains inevitable in such settings,” the RSPH’s chief executive Shirley Cramer said in a statement.