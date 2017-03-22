Liverpool announces plans to mark 50th anniversary of The Beatles’ ‘Sgt Pepper’

Seminal album was released in June 1967

The city of Liverpool has announced plans to celebrate the 50th anniversary of The Beatles‘ classic album ‘Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’.

The Beatles formed in Liverpool in 1960, with their seminal eighth album ‘Sgt Pepper’ released on June 1, 1967.

13 artists have been commissioned to create works based on the record’s 13 tracks, with the events being held as part of a diverse festival series in the city.

Turner Prize-winning artist Jeremy Deller has created two public art works on the themes of friendship and self-sacrifice and based on track two ‘With a Little Help From My Friends’, while an unnamed “leading artist” will perform a surprise gig on June 9 as part of a two-part festival series.

Press

The festival is split into two halves, representing side A and B of the album. The first event, a Mark Morris Dance Group staging, will take place from May 25-27, with the rest of the side A events running from June 1-5.

Side B will follow from June 8-11, with the final event – based on the closing track ‘A Day in the Life’ – bringing celebrations to an end on June 16.

Liverpool’s mayor Joe Anderson says of the plans to mark the album’s half-centenary: “‘Sgt Pepper’ pushed creative boundaries and we want to do exactly the same. This is a festival which brings high-end art into the mainstream and gives it a Liverpool twist which is thought-provoking, sometimes cheeky and always entertaining.”

Watch Paul McCartney discuss Beatles hi-jinx at the 2014 NME Awards.