Loads more support acts announced for Green Day and Tom Petty’s shows at Hyde Park

Legends and rising stars join the British Summer Time line-up
Loads more names have been added to support Green Day and Tom Petty at their upcoming British Summer Time shows at Hyde Park.
Supporting Green Day when they headline on Saturday 1 July will be punk legends The Damned and The Stranglers, alongside The Orwells, Bash & Pop, and Jesse Malin. They join the previously announced punk veterans Rancid, along with Gogol Bordello, The Hives, The Living End, Beach Slang, SWMRS, Sunflower Bean and Public Access TV.
Meanwhile, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers’ show now adds Ward Thomas, The Head and the Heart, Tyler Bryant And The Shakedown, The Shelters, Diane Birch, Jordan MacKampa, Juanita Stein, Jade Bird, Catherine McGrath to the support bill, joining Stevie Nicks and The Lumineers.
Elsewhere as part of their season, Blondie were recently confirmed to be supporting Phil Collins at his upcoming British Summer Time gig. The Killers have also been confirmed to headline, where they’ll be joined by Elbow, Tears For Fears and White Lies – joining Justin Bieber, and Kings Of Leon.
“You know it’s great, we’re playing songs off ‘Nimrod’, ‘Kerplunk’, the new record, ‘American Idiot’, songs that are off ‘Insomniac’ that we haven’t played in over 20 years,” frontman Billie Joe Armstrong told NME about what to expect from tour. “We played these shows for the hardcore fans in the theatres and clubs and we just had a blast, and you could tell because the energy in the crowd was energising us.
“They expect us to be great, and we have to live up to that. We just put as much passion as we can into what we do. We write the record together, we make the record together, and it’s our record at the point. When it’s finished, on the day it gets released, it doesn’t belong to us any more. It belongs to the fans.”