Loads more support acts announced for Green Day and Tom Petty’s shows at Hyde Park

Legends and rising stars join the British Summer Time line-up

Loads more names have been added to support Green Day and Tom Petty at their upcoming British Summer Time shows at Hyde Park.

Supporting Green Day when they headline on Saturday 1 July will be punk legends The Damned and The Stranglers, alongside The Orwells, Bash & Pop, and Jesse Malin. They join the previously announced punk veterans Rancid, along with Gogol Bordello, The Hives, The Living End, Beach Slang, SWMRS, Sunflower Bean and Public Access TV.

Meanwhile, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers’ show now adds Ward Thomas, The Head and the Heart, Tyler Bryant And The Shakedown, The Shelters, Diane Birch, Jordan MacKampa, Juanita Stein, Jade Bird, Catherine McGrath to the support bill, joining Stevie Nicks and The Lumineers.

Elsewhere as part of their season, Blondie were recently confirmed to be supporting Phil Collins at his upcoming British Summer Time gig. The Killers have also been confirmed to headline, where they’ll be joined by Elbow, Tears For Fears and White Lies – joining Justin Bieber, and Kings Of Leon.

