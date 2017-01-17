Lana Del Rey, Skepta, Pixies and more announced for first Lollapalooza Paris

Red Hot Chili Peppers and The Weeknd have been announced as headliners



Red Hot Chili Peppers and The Weeknd have been announced as the headliners for Paris’ first Lollapalooza festival. Lana Del Rey, Skepta, Pixies and alt-J have also been announced.

Announcing the line-up through an animated video, the festival will also see performances from London Grammar, Editors, Glass Animals and Crystal Fighters.

Lollapalooza Paris will take place July 22 and 23 at the Hippodrome de Longchamp. Beyond Paris and its flagship event in Chicago, Lollapalooza also stages annual festivals in Chile, Brazil, Argentina and Germany. Tickets will go on sale on January 19.

The Weeknd recently shared a new music video for his latest single ‘Party Monster’.

The Canadian R&B artist’s latest album ‘Starboy’ has been promoted by a string of cinematic visuals including the graphic short film ‘Mania’ and videos for previous singles ‘False Alarm’ and the Daft Punk-featuring title track.

Meanwhile, London Grammar shared their new single ‘Rooting For You’ on January 1, marking the group’s first new music since debut album ‘If You Wait’ in 2013.

The band shared the song via their Facebook and Twitter accounts, with Phil Taggart revealing he will be premiering the song on his BBC Radio 1 show tonight (January 1st).

Two versions of the song were released. The first is a radio-friendly cut, whilst the band also shared a live version, featuring around two minutes of acappella and a live orchestra.