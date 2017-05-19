London Grammar add more dates to 2017 UK tour

The band release 'Truth Is A Beautiful Thing' next month

London Grammar have added more shows to their upcoming 2017 UK tour. Full dates and ticket details are below.

The returning trio are set to release their long-awaited second album ‘Truth Is A Beautiful Thing’ next month. Due to phenomenal demand, the band have now announced extra dates in at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on Monday October 30 and the O2 Apollo in Manchester on Tuesday October 17.

Their full upcoming UK tour dates are below, with tickets available here.

Tue October 17 2017 – MANCHESTER O2 Apollo

Wed October 18 2017 – LEEDS O2 Academy Leeds

Fri October 20 2017 – MANCHESTER O2 Apollo

Sat October 21 2017 – LONDON Eventim Apollo

Mon October 23 2017 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy Birmingham

Thu October 26 2017 – NOTTINGHAM Rock City

Fri October 27 2017 – BRISTOL Colston Hall Bristol

Sun October 29 2017 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE Newcastle City Hall

Mon October 30 2017 – LONDON O2 Academy Brixton

The band have also shared a new MK remix of new single ‘Oh Woman Oh Man’.

London Grammar release ‘Truth Is A Beautiful Thing’ on June 2.