London Grammar announce 2017 UK tour

The band return next month with 'Truth Is A Beautiful Thing'

London Grammar have announced details of a tour for Autumn 2017. Full dates and ticket details are below.

The returning trio are set to release their long-awaited second album ‘Truth Is A Beautiful Thing’ next month. After showcasing the album and airing new material on an intimate tour last month, now the band have announced a run of seven UK shows for October 2017.

London Grammar’s full upcoming dates are below. Fans who pre-ordered the album will be able to buy tickets early, while tickets will go on general sale from 10am on Friday May 12 and be available here.

Wednesday October 18 – LEEDS O2 Academy Leeds

Friday October 20 – MANCHESTER O2 Apollo

Saturday October 21 – LONDON Eventim Apollo

Monday October 23 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy Birmingham

Thursday October 26 – NOTTINGHAM Rock City

Friday October 27 – BRISTOL Colston Hall

Sunday October 29 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE City Hall

London Grammar release ‘Truth Is A Beautiful Thing’ on June 2.