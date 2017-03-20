London Grammar announce intimate UK tour

'This is just the beginning'

London Grammar have announced a trio of intimate UK tour dates to launch their new album. Full dates and ticket details are below.

The band, who are currently gearing up to release their second album and the long-awaited follow-up to 2013’s acclaimed ‘If You Wait‘, recently made their comeback with new singles ‘Rooting For You‘ and ‘Big Picture‘, as well as covering The Verve’s classic ‘Bittersweet Symphony‘.

Now, they’ve announced a string of intimate UK shows by sharing a handwritten note and telling fans ‘this is just the beginning’.

London Grammar’s upcoming April UK tour dates are below. Tickets are on sale from 9am on Friday March 24 and will be available here.

Monday April 3 – GLASGOW Oran Mor

Tuesday April 4 – BIRMINGHAM Town Hall

Thursday April 6 – LONDON Hackney Round Chapel

“The first album was a lot more about relationships, but then the second one is too – but in a different way,” singer Hannah Reid told NME about their ‘dream-like’ new record. “It’s probably about the relationship you have with yourself, rather than one specific other person. The relationship that us three had on the road, and there’s a lot about the meaning of life in general, which is SO lame, but that is what we talk about!”

Guitarist Dan Rothman then went on to say that fans can expect it to be ‘less moody than the first record’. “It’s maybe less ‘samey’,” he said. “We’ve tried to provide more variety.”

“We’ve expanded on the filmic, cinematic aspect,” added Dot Major in percussion and keys. “That’s maybe something that’s consistent throughout the new album, but in terms of what’s going on in different songs it definitely varies a bit more.

“The live experience should always feel slightly different to an album in general. The only thing that is different if that we’ve been informed by the experience of actually doing it. Sometimes it would feel so mad to have a section like that at the end of ‘Metal & Dust’, where we were worried that it might have been too far removed from what we actually are as a band. Having experienced that live, it slightly relaxes the band.”

Last month the band appeared to self-confirm their appearance at Glastonbury 2017, while they were also recently confirmed to perform at Finland’s Flow Festival alongside the likes of Lana Del Rey, The xx, Aphex Twin, Flume and many more. London Grammar have also been announced for Scotland’s new TRSMT Festival with the likes of Radiohead, Kasabian and Biffy Clyro – as well as Parklife with Frank Ocean and The 1975.