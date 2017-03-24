London Grammar announce new album and unveil title track ‘Truth Is A Beautiful Thing’

Their long-awaited second album is coming in June

London Grammar have announced details of their long-awaited new album and unveiled title track, ‘Truth Is A Beautiful Thing’. Check it out below.

The band will release the follow-up to 2013’s acclaimed ‘If You Wait‘ this summer, with new album ‘Truth Is A Beautiful Thing’ coming on June 9 2017.

The album was produced by Paul Epworth (Florence + The Machine, Bloc Party), Greg Kurstin (Sia, Beck), Tim Bran and Roy Kerr and Jon Hopkins, and is opened with previously released singles ‘Rooting For You‘ and ‘Big Picture‘.

Now they’ve also shared the title track – a blooming and cinematic, elegiac but uplifting soundscape, making for the perfect album closer.

The tracklist for ‘Truth Is A Beautiful Thing’

01. Rooting For You

02. Big Picture

03. Wild Eyed

04. Oh Woman Oh Man

05. Hell To The Liars

06. Everyone Else

07. Non Believer

08. Bones of Ribbon

09. Who Am I

10. Leave The War With Me

11. Truth Is A Beautiful Thing