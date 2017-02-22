London Grammar confirm they are playing Glastonbury 2017

The Ivor Novello-winning band are expected to announce their second album shortly.

London Grammar have confirmed themselves for Glastonbury 2017.

The Ivor Novello-winning band returned with comeback single ‘Rooting For You‘ in December, and are expected to announce their second album shortly. They have also recently performed a cover of The Verve’s ‘Bittersweet Symphony’ during a radio session.

During an appearance on Jo Whiley’s BBC Radio 2 show last night (February 21), they announced that they will be performing at Worthy Farm this summer, news that was greeted excitedly by fans on Twitter.

Meanwhile, fans have reacted after an anticipated Glastonbury announcement from Foo Fighters failed to materialise last night (February 21).

The band have long been rumoured for the line-up at Worthy Farm, especially since their were forced to pull out of their 2015 headline show when frontman Dave Grohl broke his leg.

Last week, Michael and Emily Eavis told NME that the next line-up announcement was due in March, as well as revealing that they’d booked ‘twice as many bands for 2017‘ and will be introducing a new area featuring a ‘drive-in cinema‘.

Other rumoured acts for Glastonbury 2017 include Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga and Depeche Mode. Glastonbury 2017 will run from 21-25 June, with Radiohead, Wiley and The Avalanches already confirmed to perform.