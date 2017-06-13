Watch London Grammar cover Beyoncé’s ‘All Night’ in Live Lounge

Band celebrate new album release with a cover of this 'Lemonade' track

London Grammar have covered Beyoncé for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge. Scroll below to watch.

The trio released their long-awaited second album ‘Truth Is A Beautiful Thing’ last Friday (June 9). It’s currently on course to reach number one in the UK Albums Chart, outselling Katy Perry’s ‘Witness’ in the process.

Promoting their new LP, the band took to the Live Lounge to cover Beyonce’s ‘All Night’ from the singer’s 2016 album ‘Lemonade’. they also performed their song ‘Oh Woman Oh Man. Watch both performances beneath.

London Grammar head on tour later this year. See their dates in full below.

Tue October 17 2017 – MANCHESTER O2 Apollo

Wed October 18 2017 – LEEDS O2 Academy Leeds

Fri October 20 2017 – MANCHESTER O2 Apollo

Sat October 21 2017 – LONDON Eventim Apollo

Mon October 23 2017 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy Birmingham

Thu October 26 2017 – NOTTINGHAM Rock City

Fri October 27 2017 – BRISTOL Colston Hall Bristol

Sun October 29 2017 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE Newcastle City Hall

Mon October 30 2017 – LONDON O2 Academy Brixton

“The first album was a lot more about relationships, but then the second one is too – but in a different way,” singer Hannah Reid recently told NME about their ‘dream-like’ new record. “It’s probably about the relationship you have with yourself, rather than one specific other person. The relationship that us three had on the road, and there’s a lot about the meaning of life in general, which is SO lame, but that is what we talk about!”

Guitarist Dan Rothman then went on to say that fans can expect it to be ‘less moody than the first record’. “It’s maybe less ‘samey’,” he said. “We’ve tried to provide more variety.”

“We’ve expanded on the filmic, cinematic aspect,” added Dot Major in percussion and keys. “That’s maybe something that’s consistent throughout the new album, but in terms of what’s going on in different songs it definitely varies a bit more.”